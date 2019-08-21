Longtrack action at the Poacher

The Wainfleet Motorcycle Club is set to host the biggest Longtrack event in England this Sunday, and has once again assembled some of Europe’s best racers.

They are set to do battle for the prestigious Poacher title and the £2000 top prize, going head to head against Britain’s best.

Heading the line-up for the British contingent are experienced riders Andrew Appleton and Paul Hurry, both multi-British Masters Champions and previous European Champions.

They have both won this event before, Hurry in 2004, Appleton three times.

Two more Brits competing are Yorkshire’s Paul Cooper, the 2016 Poacher champion, and Edward Kennett, from Sussex.

Leading the overseas contingent are Theo Pijper, a former European and Poacher Champion, plus opponents from Germany, Denmark, Norway, Italy, Australia, Sweden and New Zealand.

Competing in the 1,000cc sidecars, the fastest off road sidecars in the world, will be Friskney’s Colin Blackbourn with his passenger Carl Pugh.

The four-times Poacher and double Masters champion faces stiff competition from British Masters champion Gareth Winterburn with Liam Brown and former Poacher winners Paul Whitelam and Alan Elliott.

Also included in the line-up are ex-Poacher champions Rob Bradley, Rob Wilson and Rod Winterburn.

The International 500cc sidecar class will again pit Europe’s best against one another.

Admission costs £20, £18 OAPs, £5 12-15s and under 12s go free.

Family tickets are also available for racing which begins at 1pm.

For further information visit www.superspeedtrack.com