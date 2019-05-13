Lindum too strong for Alford’s Firsts

Lincs ECB Premier

Lindum 169, Alford & District CC 1sts 110 - Lindum won by 59 runs.

Alford and District CC were beaten by 59 runs at Lindum in the Lincs ECB Premier on Saturday.

Robert Cook’s 67 helped the hosts to 169 before being dismissed by the visitors.

Steve Kirkham (4-33) led the way with the ball, ably supported by Bradley McGilloway, Tom White (pictured)and Jack Wightwick, who each claimed two scalps apiece.

With the bat Andrew White top scored with 45, while Lloyd Batchelor (14) and George Gregory (10) also reached double figures.

But Alford were dismissed for 110.

Alford’s Second XI saw their contest at home to Scothern fall foul of a waterlogged field while the Sunday side were also left without a fixture as opponents Cleethorpes conceded the contest.

On Saturday the Firsts host Grantham (noon).

The following day the Sunday side travel to Brocklesby Park (1.30pm) with the Ladies hosting Spalding in two contests, action getting underway at 11am.