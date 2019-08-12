LINCS ECB PREMIER: Round-up

Ann Boulton takes a look at this week’s action...

Woodhall Spa marched on at the top of the Lincs ECB Premier League with victory over Louth, who were pushed to the foot of the table as Boston continued their good run with a win over Scunthorpe Town.

Woodhall once again top scored, finishing on 281 for eight after Jack Timby and Oliver Caswell got the innings off to a good start with a stand of 84.

Timby went on to make 54 and Harsha Vithana (44) and Joe Irving pushed the score along, Irving hitting 79 off 57 balls with nine fours and two sixes.

For Louth, Tom Cuthbert took four wickets but Alex King proved to be on even better bowling form for the home side, dismissing the top four visiting batsmen for 42 runs.

A run out made it 56 for five but Primosh Perera and Graham West stopped the slide with a stand of 61 before Vithana ended West’s innings on 24.

From here, the Woodhall bowlers once again dominated, Vithana take two more, King adding his fifth and Irving finishing off the Louth innings on 149 with Perera unbeaten on 64.

Ben Troops opened the Boston innings at home to Scunthorpe Town and helped his side to 135 for three before falling for 61.

Jonny Cheer(44) and Adeesha Thilanchana(48) then shared a 70 partnership which helped the home side to 233 for six, Josh Knapton taking three wickets.

Scunthorpe in turn reached 133 for three, Scott Nicolson making 61 but the next three wickets fell for only five runs, two to Scott Elleray and one to Paul Deans.

Harrison Tice and Ben Conroy dug in to add 24 and the lower order defied the bowlers to see the overs out on 197 for nine.

This gave Boston 19 points which moved them above their opponents into eighth place, while at the top of the table, Grantham took over from Bourne in second place after a convincing win at Abbey Lawn.

Grantham lost two wickets to Colin Cheer for 33 runs before Jaden Fell (54) and Dan Freeman added 93.

Freeman batted through to the end of the 50 overs, making 112 as Grantham finished on 225 for six.

Freeman then took the first two Bourne wickets for 31 runs and James Dobson added three more to leave the home side struggling, but from 56 for six Peter Morgan and Tom Dixon added 56.

However, this was to Bourne’s last stand as the final wicket fell on 131.

The highest individual score came at Sleaford where Pierce Morley-Barnes hit 124 for Lindum, sharing a second wicket stand of 145 with Charlie Tomlinson (59).

The Lindum innings ended on 260 for four and Sleaford suffered an early blow when Joe Peatman took a wicket with the first ball of the innings.

Sophie Monro added a second on 14 but 50 from Andy Hibbert and 52 from Oliver Burford pushed the score along.

However, on 177 for five, Rob Cook took the first of his five wickets and went on to end the Sleaford innings on 214.

Results: Boston 233-6 (Troops 61), Scunthorpe Town 197-9 (Nicolson 61); Grantham 225-6 (Fell 54, Freeman 112no), Bourne 131; Lindum 260-4 (Morley Barnes 124, Tomlinson 59), Sleaford 214 (Hibbert 50, Burford 52, Cook 5-59); Woodhall Spa 281-8 (Timby 54, Irving 79), Louth 149 (Perera 64no, King 5-49).