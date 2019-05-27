LINCS ECB PREMIER: Round-up

Ann Boulton rounds up this week’s action...

Sleaford moved to the top of the Lincolnshire ECB Premier League table as they recorded their fifth victory out of five – the only club with a 100 perc ent record.

Playing at Lindum, Sleaford bowled their hosts out for 205 in the final over of the innings, Charlie Tomlinson making 51.

Sleaford lost a wicket on 12 but Ayush Patel hit 48 and with the score on 150 for four Tom Fairclough joined Chamara Kapugedara to take Sleaford to a six wicket win, the Sri Lankan finishing unbeaten on 74.

Bourne moved into third, beating second-placed Grantham.

At 135 for seven, Bourne were struggling for runs until Matthew Kidd and Steve Crossley got together in a stand of 56.

Crossley was last man out for 55 with five balls of the innings to go with John Nyumbu taking five wickets for Grantham.

The home side got off to a good start and at 142 for four needed less that a run a ball for victory with Ross Carnelley settled at the crease on 51.

But on this score Carnelley fell to Dan Bandaranaike signalling a Grantham collapse, the final five wickets falling for only 16 runs.

Having had the misfortune of two rained off games, Boston currently prop up the table following defeat at Scunthorpe Town who amassed the day’s highest score of 276 for eight, Scott Nicolson making 66 and Matt Cliffe 76.

Boston got off to a steady start and from 52 for two, Jonny Cheer and Adeesh Thilanchana added 82.

But when Cheer went for 45, no-one could stay with Thilanchana who finished unbeaten on 89 as the final wicket fell on 195, Danny Cliffe taking seven for 41.

Market Deeping and Woodhall Spa claimed their second wins of the season against Alford and Louth respectively, the two teams above Boston.

Having lost their openers cheaply, Market Deeping got back on track thanks to Connor Gillett’s 42 and an unbeaten 50 from Sam Malton which helped the score to 213 for eight at the close.

Alford put in a better batting performance than in their earlier matches, Andrew White hitting 76 but seven wickets for Sachithra Perera saw the final wicket fall on 171.

At Louth, the home side had 56 on the board when the first wicket went down and had reached 123 for two when Alex King dismissed Seb Darke.

This quickly became 129 for six before Primosh Perera and Tom Cuthbert stopped the slide but the Louth innings never recovered, finishing on 170 for nine, Perera making 59.

Woodhall lost their first wicket on 37 but by the time Jack Timby was second man our for 67, the score had reached 139 and Henry Wilson joined Harsha Vithana to take the visitors to an eight wicket victory, Vithana with an unbeaten 72.

Results: Bourne 201 (Crossley 55, Nyumbu 5-51), Grantham 158 (Carnelley 51); Lindum 205 (Tomlinson 51), Sleaford 206-4 (Chapugedara 74no); Louth 170-9 (Perera 59), Woodhall Spa 174-2 (Timby 67, Vithana 72no); Market Deeping 213-8 (Malton 50no), Alford 171 (A White 76, Perera 7-46); Scunthorpe Town 276-8 (Nicolson 66, M Cliffe 76), Boston 195 (Thilanchana 89no, D Cliffe 7-41).