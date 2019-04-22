LINCS ECB PREMIER: Round-up

Ann Boulton looks at the weekend;s action...

Home advantage meant nothing in the first week of the Lincolnshire ECB Premier League season as all five home teams lost.

There were exciting run chases at Woodhall Spa and Bourne, who fell just one run and two runs short respectively, while at Market Deeping, Lindum’s new captain Rob Cook signalled his intentions with an unbeaten 107 and Sleaford’s Tom Shorthouse started the season well with the day’s highest individual total of 113.

Sleaford also recorded the day’s top team score, notching up a massive 292 for five before Cameron Hall’s two early wickets looked to have ended Bourne’s hopes.

However, steady batting down the order brought the target ever closer and with three overs remaining, 25 runs were needed.

But it was not to be as the Bourne innings ended on 290 for eight, Hall finishing with four wickets.

At Woodhall, Scunthorpe captain Karanjit Bansal hit 60 and Tom Caswell took four wickets as the visitors were all out for 200.

Jack Timby made a welcome return to Jubilee Park, hitting 90 and with Matthew Sargeant taking the score to 100 for one.

When Timby was out, Woodhall were 180 for four and in sight of victory, but Scunthorpe’s opening bowlers, Danny Cliffe and Ben Brumby, once again joined forces to finish with three and four wickets respectively as the home side’s final wicket fell on 199.

Boston got off to a good start at home to Grantham but their batting fell away and their innings ended on 145.

Three Grantham wickets fell for 60 runs but opener Jaden Fell with an unbeaten 68 and new skipper Carl Wilson saw the visitors home.

Lindum travelled down the A15 to Market Deeping where their hosts invited them to bat and quickly took two wickets with only 14 runs scored but Charlie Tomlinson and Rob Cook added 60 and Cook and Ben Rolfs shared a stand of 177.

The overs ended on 231 for four and Cook then went on to take four wickets as Deeping were bowled out for 129.

At Louth, the home side found the going tough against Bracebridge Heath’s bowlers and were all out for 95, Andy Carter taking four for 13 off seven overs.

Patient batting from David Whapplington and Vikram Atri against some tight Louth bowling then saw the 2018 champions to a 10 wicket win.

Results: Boston 145, Grantham 148-3 (J Fell 68); Sleaford 292-5 (Shorthouse 113, Rodgers 67, Hibberd 63), Bourne 290-8 (Temple 65, Morgan 61); Louth 95, Bracebridge Heath 96-0 (Atri 55); Lindum 231-4 (Cook 107no, Rolfs 50), Market Deeping 145; Scunthorpe Town 200 (Bansal 60), Woodhall Spa 199 (Timby 90).