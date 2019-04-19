LINCS ECB PREMIER: New season to gets underway... but with one team dropping out

The Lincolnshire ECB Premier League goes into its 2019 programme with only 11 teams after Grimsby Town unfortunately had to withdraw from the competition.

Champions Bracebridge Heath start their defence of the title with a new captain Carl Stubbs, who takes his team to London Road where Louth have signed Sri Lankan Primosh Perera.

Runners-up Grantham, also with a new captain in former Bourne wicketkeeper Carl Wilson, travel to Boston.

Bourne’s replacement behind the stumps is Steven Crossley, who has left Grimsby and headed south to an opening match against Sleaford.

Lindum welcome back Ben Rolfs and will also be fielding a familiar face as captain with Rob Cook returning to the area to take over the role.

Lindum travel to Market Deeping whose captain for 2019 is Jamie Morgan.

Sri Lankan Harsha Vithana returns for a second season at Woodhall Spa where Scunthorpe Town are the visitors.

Scunthorpe will be taking new signings Matt Cliffe and Harrison Tice to Jubilee Park.

Fixtures (noon start): Bourne v Sleaford, Market Deeping v Lindum, Louth v Bracebridge Heath, Woodhall Spa v Scunthorpe Town, Boston v Grantham.