Lincs CCC top Unicorns T20 table following double victory

Lincolnshire CCC climbed to the top of their Unicorns T20 competition group by defeating Cumberland in both of their matches at Penrith.

Heavy rain resulted in the first match being reduced to five overs per side.

Cumberland won the toss, elected to bat and totalled 47 for 3.

Lincolnshire chased down this total for the loss of two wickets in 3.5 overs, Tom Keast top scoring with 34 not out off 13 balls, with four fours and two sixes.

The second match was interrupted by rain on two occasions.

This resulted in a total reduction of three overs per side.

Cumberland again won the toss and elected to bat first.

The home side posted a competitive 158 for 4 in 17 overs, Josh Boyne with 47 not out and Gary Pratt with 43 not out being the main contributors.

Lincolnshire chased down a revised total of 160 for the loss of three wickets with three overs to spare.

Usman Arshad was the top scorer with 74 off 48 balls, including six fours and five sixes.

He received strong support from Joe Kendall with 39 not out.

Lincolnshire moved to the top of the table with a maximum eight points from their four

matches.

The county side now turn their attention to the 50 over Knockout Trophy when they host Cheshire, the current holders, at Bracebridge Heath CC on Sunday, June 2 (11 am start).