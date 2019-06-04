Lee pips pal Pete by four seconds

On a warm but windy morning, three members of Skegness Triathlon Club travelled to Southwell for the third triathlon of the OSB Midlands series.

This race is now in its 25th year and sells out all entry places.

Pete Nicholls, Lee St Quinton and Chris Halligan were competing in a sprint distance triathlon, starting with a 400m swim in the leisure centre pool.

This was followed by a quick transition and onto the bike leg for a tough hilly course on main roads totalling over 17k.

The route takes athletes through the villages of Halloughton, Thurgarton, Gonalston and Lowdham and then loops back towards Southwell.

A second transition means a quick change into running shoes and athletes then commence a 5k undulating run after which the finish line is a very welcome sight.

Tri club members go all out on these sprint distance races and the healthy competition between members makes for a close race.

There was only four seconds between Lee and Pete.

Consistent weekly training sessions held at Fresh Fitness lead by the club’s qualified triathlon coaches result in members achieving great results.

Results: Lee St Quinton 1:01.52 , seventh in age group; Pete Nicholls 1:01.56, fourth in age group; Chris Halligan 1:06.36, fifth in age group.