Leaders Sleaford outdo Alford CC

Alford and District CC sit 14 points adrift at the bottom of the Lincs ECB Premier following their 89-run defeat at leaders Sleaford on Saturday.

The away side did dismiss their highflying hosts, but that came in the 45th over after Sleaford had put 246 runs on the board, a total Alford could not match.

Chamara Kapugedara top scored for Sleaford with 78 runs, aided by 34 from Andy Hibberd.

The ever-reliable Steve Kirkham dismissed five opponents for the loss of 53 runs, with Jack Wightwick claiming three wickets.

Andrew White (48) and Wightwick (34) led the Alford batsmen, but the side were dismissed for 157 in the 36th over.

Skegness Firsts claimed a 210-run victory against a youthful Sleaford Seconds in the South Lincs and Border League Division One.

Sam Harris’ unbeaten 106 and 57 from Pete Houghton helped the hosts post a healthy 254-5.

In reply, Sleaford were dismissed for 44, Matthew O’Dare claiming six victims and Houghton three.

Skegness Seconds gained maximum bowling points after dismissing high-riding Newborough for a modest 151 in the SLBL Division Two.

But in reply, they fell 46 runs short.

Danny Lymer was the pick of the Skegness bowlers as they clinched the five bowling points.

But their batsmen were unable to finish off the job, the last one falling in the 37th over with the score on 105.

The Lincolnshire County League Fourth Division contest at Scothern Seconds saw the hosts beat Alford Seconds by 27 runs.

Steven Leak’s 55 guided Scothern to 153-7 before Alford were all out on 126.

Charlie Whitehill and Aaron Wilkinson took two victims apiece for Alford, while with the bat the top scorers were William Allis (32), Douglas Porter-Robinson (24) and Wilkinson (22).

This weekend’s fixtures:

Saturday: SLBL Premier - Skegness 1sts v Grantham 2nds (1pm); SLBL Division Two - Billingborough Seconds v Skegness 2nds (1pm); Lincolnshire County League Fourth Division - Alford 2nds v East Halton (1.30pm).

Sunday: East Lindsey League - Cleethorpes v Alford (1.30pm).