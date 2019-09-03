Leaders Matadors record whitewash

Table-toppers Matadors inflicted a 10-0 defeat upon Spitfires to turn the screw on the chasing pack in the Sid Dennis and Sons Ltd Darts League Skegness Web Signs Division One.

Sam Hewson (100, 135, 3x140, 17 and 19 dart legs), Rob Smith (3x100, 5x140, 104 finish and an 18 dart doubles leg with partner Nathan Careless), Careless (3x100, 112, 140), Phil Nicolson (4x100) and James Janney (4x100, 123, 180, 100 finish and an 18 dart leg) were all in top form.

Spitfires had Tom Thornton (2x100, 2x140), Lee Woods (3x100), Chris Butler (100, 140) and Martin Boss (3x100, 180) doing well.

Chasing the Matadors and three points adrift but with a game in hand are the 501s, who had a tough game at home to Belly Endz.

They raced into a 3-1 lead after the singles, Scott Sutton (5x100, 140), Carl Abbiss (100, 125, 2x140, 15 dart leg) and Gordon Smith (2x100, 102, 140, 180 and an 18 darter) doing the damage while Richard Hughes (5x100, 125, and 16 dart leg) and Martin Bell (3x100, 2x125 and 16 dart leg) renewed their rivalry with martin edging things 2-1.

Hughes (2x100) and Sutton (100, 125, 140 and legs in 14 and 20 darts) took the first doubles against Bell (2x140) and David Tuplin (2x100, 121, 137 with their 17 dart leg).

Dave also hit 3x100, 116, 125, 135 in his singles.

Abbiss (100, 2x140) and Smith won the second doubles to leave the 501s sitting pretty at 5-1 with the last lot of singles to follow.

Scott Sutton (2x100, 135, 140, 18 and 19 dart legs) beet Shaun Drury (100, 140) to make sure of the win.

The Belly Endz won the last three, Bell (5x100, 120 and 20 dart leg) beating Carl Abbiss (4x100, 137, 180 and a 16 darter). Lee Yates (2x100, 140) was another winner for the Belly Endz with his win over Richard Hughes (3x100, 137), while Pete Evans (4x100, 140) came of the bench for the 501s but found Dave Tuplin (2x100, 116, 125, 135) too strong, so the 501s ended up 6-4 winners in a very good game.

Jewson Seaview Raiders were on the wrong end of a 8-2 drubbing against the Liberal Lads.

Lads had Gordon Mcquillan (7x100, 140), Paul Gelder (4x100, 121, 3x140, 180), Rick Seaman (100, 123, 140) and Bradley Martin (3x100, 2x125, 140, 180 and legs in 14, and 17 darts) throwing well while, for the Seaview, Peter East (100, 123, 140), Steven Emsen (2x100), Kieran Steven Emsen (100, 121) and Rob O’Brien (4x100, 121, 2x140, 180 and a 18 dart doubles leg with partner Peter East) on good form.

Liberal Us, one of the hardest teams to beat in the Piper Window Systems Ltd Division Two, were at home to Ten Travellers, who haven’t had the best of luck in their first season.

After they took the first singles through Mary Latham (100, 125, 140) was tonight gonna be their night?

Not a bit of it as the Liberal won the next six games to lead 5-1 going into the final set of singles.

And when Hayley Reeson (2x100) and Steve Gillings won for the Liberal it was game over, despite Ricky Gelder (100, 101, 102, 125) and Mary winning their games, the score was 7-3.

Liberal Us’ Anne Gelder (125, 134) was also on the sheet for them, while Liberal had Chris Roth (3x100) and Stewart Giles (100, 121) in form.

Railroad Cobras were host to Vine Aces and shared the opening singles 2-2.

Spencer Davis (3x100, 125, 140 and a 122 finish) was the highlight for the Aces as he went on to record scores of 115, 2x125, 2x140 later in the game.

Both the doubles went to the Cobras despite Spencer and son Kyle Davis hitting a 21-dart leg.

Poised at 4-2 to the Cobras, with the final lot of singles to go, youngster Kyle Davis (2x100, 136) got the Aces off to the perfect start. When his old man Spencer won his it was suddenly level at 4-4.

But step up two experienced players in Ian Chamberlain (7x100, 140) and Stuart Corsen (4x100, 140) to win their games and the match for the Cobras 6-4.

Ex Service AAs found themselves 6-0 up against a depleted Cricket Club, before late call-up Paul Butcher Lucas (2x100, 140, 108 finish) got the Cricket Club’s first point Steven Bourke (3x100, 116) was their other winner as the AAs ended up 8-2 winners.

High scores for the AAs were Mark Carter (125, 2x140), James Richards (2x100, 103, 121, 131, 2x140 and a 19 dart leg), Scott Millar (2x100, 140) and captain and birthday boy Wayne Burles (2x100, 140).

Gunslingers had to beat Ex Service Pensioners to stay top, and what a game it was, with more than 40 sheet shots and sharing the opening singles 2-2. The doubles were shared and there was all to play for in the final set of singles.

Gunslingers won them all to run out a very nervous 7-3 winners, with Darren Butler (2x100, 140), Mark Williams (100, 125, 132, 140), Sean Butler (5x100, 105, 135, 2x140) and Adam Scott (5x100, 3x140) all on the sheet, while the Pensioners’ high scores came from Gary Garton (6x100, 101, 117, 125, 135, 110 finish and an 18 dart leg) and Darren Taylor (3x100, 115, 125, 140).

On Tuesday, September 17 the youngest-ever world youth champion Leighton Bennett will be at the Liberal Club.

Entry is free and action begins at 7.30pm.