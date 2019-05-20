Leaders Grantham too strong for Alford and District CC

This week’s Alford cand District CC news...

Lincs ECB Premier

Alford 1sts 62, Grantham 63-2 - Grantham won by eight wickets.

Alford and District CC were defeated to new Lincs ECB Premier table toppers Grantham.

The hosts were dismissed for 62 as the ruthless Daniel Freeman sent eight opponents back to the pavilion for the loss of 28 runs.

James Dobson added a run out and Sam Boyns claimed a wicket as only Joshua Hallam (18) and Andrew White (11) claimed double figures.

Grantham wrapped up victory in the 14th over with Ross Carnelley (27), James Dobson (22 not out) and Jaden Fell (11) notching the runs.

Steve Kirkham accounted for Carnelley and Fell.

Alford sit second bottom, with only Boston below them.

On Saturday the Firsts travel to Market Deeping (noon) and the Seconds are away at Louth Thirds (1.30pm).

East Lindsey League

Alford Sunday 110, Brocklesby Park 111-9 - Brocklesby won by one wicket.

Hosts Brocklesby Park held on for a one-wicket victory as they hosted Alford in the East Lindsey League.

Lloyd Batchelor (37), Charles Porter-Robinson (26) and Graham Codd (24 not out) helped the travelling side to 110 before being dismissed.

But the Park reached the winning total with a wicket to spare in the 25th over.

Bradley McGilloway took five wickets for the loss of 21 runs.

Support came from Batchelor (2-13) and Charles Porter-Robinson (2-25).

The Sunday side are without a fixture this weekend.