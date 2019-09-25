Laps of honour at 24-hour Equinox

Skegness and District RC members went the distance at the Equinox24.

The event sees participants run as many 10k laps as possible between midday on Saturday and midday on Sunday.

SADRC's contingent at Pinchbeck. KqQDeOjVFcRP-o50j6JI

SADRC had 12 sensational soloists this year including Maurice Tompkins, Louise Darrington, Emmajean Hearn and Jimmy Hearn - who managed an incredible 10 laps (100k) each - Phil Horton (seven laps), Steve Collins and Ian Dexter (six laps), Barry and Janet Norton (five laps), Ben Turner, Brian Darrington and Elaine.

Three teams were also entered.

The SADRC Cirque du Sore Legs (R. Grice, J. Baumber, J. Goodwin, C. Daulat.) clocked up 13 laps, Skegness Sole Sisters (C. Harrison, H. Shelton, R. Maydell, J. Waite, W. Waite) also managed 13 laps and You Couldn’t Make It Up Take 2 SADRC (R. Harrison, G. Favell, D. Brown, B. Hobson, W. Daulat) completed an icredible 17 laps.

Nine club runners took part in the West Pinchbeck 10k on Sunday, hosted by the Halmer Harriers.

Ready for the Hull marathon. LkSEGTSd9JWL48TnxL4d

First back for the club, taking third place overall and first in his age category was Mark Sands in a fantastic 34.46.

Mark Lyon (40.57) followed him over the line while first lady back for the club was Gail Davies (48.14), closely followed by Leanne Rickett (48.19).

Other club finishers included Ian Kocko (48.17), Sam Fox (52.52), Maria Yuill (55.29), Elaine Mitchell (1:02.00) and Katy Cridland (1:06.16).

The Hull Marathon was the event of choice for five of the Spilsby SADRC members.

Paul Wilson at the Rutland Marathon. hRCoh-uBosuAc_fAU5me

It was a first marathon for Katie Thomas, supported by Steph Scott and Guy Hatton.

Sarah and Shawn Thomas took half of the marathon distance together as a relay team duo.

The marathon starts near the Humber Bridge before making its way through the city centre.

Shawn completed his half of the marathon in 2:10.52 before handing over to Sarah who completed the second half in 2:30.22.

Steph finished in 4:41.30, bagging a new PB on the way, running alongside Katie (4:41.31).

Guy, who was a key part of the training plan for the other club runners, finished in 5:14.53, racking up another 26-miler towards his 100-marathon target.

Paul Wilson faced amarathon distance in Rutland.

This was Paul’s first long run since April, due to recent niggles, and he clocked 3:44 for second in his age group and 28th overall.

“The last 10k was tough, but not surprising given lack of preparation,” he said.

Lee Cook ran in the Lincolnshire Wolds at the Wolds Ten (formerly the Tough Ten, which suits this hilly course).

Lee completed the 10-miles in a time of 1:30.39.

Also running for Skegness and District were Helen and Charlie Luff, finishing in 1:35.04.