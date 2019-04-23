Knockout success for Darlow at the oche

Tony Darlow won a darts knockout competition at the Working Men’s Club on Good Friday.

The best-of-seven event saw Rob O’Brien meet Tony in the preliminaries.

With a couple of 15 darters and a stunning 167 checkout, Tony made no mistake as he romped to a 4-0 win.

He beat David Tuplin by the same scoreline and Spencer Davis - who had wins over Rick Seaman Scott Smith (4-3) next to move into the semis.

Kristian Thein had played solid darts all night as he progressed to the semis to be Tony’s opponent.

A cracking game of high scores saw Tony edge it 4-2 to progress.

The bottom half of the draw saw Mark Forman recapture some of his good form as he moved menacingly into the semi-finals, including wins over Wayne Burles and Jay Prince.

Nathan Careless was to be his opponent, following his good wins, including a 4-0 success with 15, 11, 2x17 darts for an over 100 average.

The semi final was an awesome game with power scoring.

At 3-1, Mark miscalculated and let Nathan in, but he was not rattled and finished the next leg in 14 darts, hitting 2x180 to make the final.

Tony and Kristian had a belter in their semi, but Tony was not messing about and just got the nod in a close game.

In the final Tony and Mark continued with big scores, and it was to be Tony that kept his nerve to come out on top.

But it was also nice to see Mark playing some decent darts again.

This Friday is Pro-Am qualifier number two at the Ex Service Club, with registration from 8pm.

It is a double-in, double-out competition and players score points for each game they win.

The top eight point scorers overall will line up with the eight pros on November 3.

The pros and sponsors: Carl Abbiss (SeaviewPub, Skegness), Jamie Caven (Batemans Brewery), Andy Hamilton (AC Engineering), Ronnie Baxter (Car & Sons Services), Gary Robson (Stuart Hodson Tyres), Dennis Priestley (The Anchor Inn), Bob Anderson (Darts Craigside Guesthouse), John Walton (Zorba’s Kebabs, Skegness), MC Chris Fletcher (Vernon Carpets & Interiors), referee Mark Waters (DS Trophies).

Friday, May 3 will be league presentation night and May 4 will be Star Wars day at The Anchor, Friskney, with ‘Jabba’ Jamie Caven.

There are still some places left for this one where £5 entry includes a game against Jamie and a buffett.