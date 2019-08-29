Kaye turns on the style at National 25

Alford Wheelers vet rider Ed Kaye represented the town cycling club on the national stage on Sunday.

Lining up in the National 25-mile TT Championships, Ed had a brilliant ride to return an excellent time of 54min 17secs for 51st place in a field of more than 80 riders – a real credit to Ed.

With only a few more rides left for the time triallers, Alford Wheelers riders are enjoying a spate of personal-best performances.

Last Tuesday saw a good group taking on the Gunby course and tractors, headed by Andrew Coney in a time of 23min 04secs, followed closely by Mark Hill in second with 23min 31secs, and third-placed Phil Heyes (24.46).

The event also featured two personal best performances from Adam Reeder (24.54) and Terry Dodsworth (24.57).

Para-cyclist Julian Earl achieved a season’s best time of 34.58 – great riding by all three.

Thursday’s night race was cancelled owing to roadworks in Bilsby, but seven riders took part in Barton Wheelers open 10 TT on Saturday.

Riders faced extremely hot and windy conditions, but Paul Ripley stopped the clock as fastest Alford rider in 23min 48secs.

There were good rides by all Wheelers - Mark Hill (24.17), Terry Dodsworth (25.28), Brendan Thomas (25.56), Paul Griffiths (26.19), John Burton (27.52) and Julian Earl (35.33).

This coming Sundaymore action as the Wheelers riders will be taking part in the county LRRA 30-mile TT Championships.