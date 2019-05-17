Kaye sets the pace

Weather and roadworks caused Alford Wheelers to cancel their league races this week.

But on Saturday, Ed Kaye ventured out to Etwall in Derbyshire when he rode in an open 25-mile time trial.

It proved to be a trip worth making as Ed completed the course in 53min 58secs, the fastest ride over the distance by a Wheeler this season.

Three Wheelers hit the road to Sleaford yet again the following day to take part in Bourne Wheelers’s 10-mile time trial.

Paul Ripley covered the course in 24min 27secs, followed by Brendan Thomas in 26.49 and John Burton (28.27).

The club will be holding their Hilly 25 Time Trial on Sunday.

The TT begins from Stonepit Lane, in Skendleby, to Kenwick Top roundabout and back, with an early 8am start to avoid the traffic.