Kaye leads Alford’s LRRA quartet home

On Sunday, Alford fielded four members in the LRRA 30-mile Time Trial Championship on the A52.

Everything went well to start with, but after 20 miles the riders turned into a very strong headwind for the whole of the remaining 10 miles.

Alford’s top man was Ed Kaye in a fantastic 1hr 11min 14secs, a new personal best which secured third place overall despite having stopped to fix a mechanical problem.

The club’s second-fastest rider was Paul Ripley in 1.15.08, followed by Brendon Thomas (1.25.09), and John Burton (1.33.31).

The outright winner was a guest rider who returned a brilliant time of 1.05.03.

Nature intervened as Alford Wheelers endured mixed fortunes last week

Racing was stopped on Tuesday night when thunder and lightning hit the area as riders were getting ready for the Gunby League race.

But everything seemed calm on Thursday at the Bilsby course with little wind and sun for the 11 riders.

The timekeepers were soon predicting a very hard ride owing to the time lapse, but the riders were soon checked on their way back by a stiff headwind.

First man home was Mark Muxlow in 24min 23secs, with runner-up Mark Hill just nine seconds slower.

Jenson Windsor completed the top three in a time of 24.55.

Next weekend the club will be represented in the 25-mile championship.