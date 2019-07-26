Ju-Jitsu club put on a show

Skegness’ Cobra Ju-Jitsu Club held their presentation night where Mayor of Skegness, Coun Mark Dannatt handed over the awards.

The parents were entertained by the Juniors Red group showing their mixed skills of karate, judo and the first seven Cobra ground moves. The Yellow group showed a few moves they have been learning, leg sweeps and ground locks among them.

The demonstration.

This was followed by the seniors who showed entertaining defence scenarios.

Award winners:

Juniors: Badge Grade 7 - Red Karate Badge Kyesha Harney; Orange Ju-Jitsu Badge Lilly Wainright; White belt, 1 Black Tag Kyesha Harney, Lilly Wainright; White belt, 2 Black Tags Kyan Harney, White belt, 1 Red Tag Emily Jackson; White belt, 2 Red Tags Gracie Gathercole and Lewis Jake Revill; Junior Red Belt 9th Kyu Jak Gathercole, Luca Burke, Carmel Burke and Casey Burke; Junior Yellow Belt 8th Kyu Kaiden Harney and Isaac Coxford-Hawkins; Junior Orange Belt 7th Kyu Tristan Wilkinson, Daniel Jackson, Brody Llewellyn, Samuel Coxford-Hawkins, Hamish Lidgard and Thomas Hall; Orange belt 1 Green Tag Faith Walmsley-Jupp.

Seniors: Yellow Belt 8th Kyu Black Tag Meda Bublyte; Orange Belt 7th Kyu Black Tag Swayle Gillett; Green Belt 6th Kyu Connor Palmer, Patrick Fox and William Macey; Green Belt 6th Kyu Black Tag Andrew Jackson; Blue Belt 5th Kyu Alice Lidgard; Purple Belt 4th Kyu Rianna Hall; Purple & White Belt 3rd Kyu Leah Revill, Elliot Coldwell, Jacob Coxford-Hawkins and Mason Scarlett; Red Belt 9th Kyu Henry Hall; Yellow Belt 8th Kyu Cre Batey; Orange Belt 7th Kyu Cain Anns; Senior Brown and White Belt 1st Kyu Emma Morley.

Junior attendance award winners.

Attendance awards: Junior Trophy - Hamish Lidgard, Daniel Jackson, Triston Wilkinson, Kaiden Harney, Lewis Revill, Emily Jackson and Kyesha Harney; Senior Trophy - Andrew Jackson, William Macey Patrick Fox, Swayle Gillett and Edward Senior.

Joining certificates: Henry Hall, Jak Gathercole, Luca Burke, Carmel Burke and Casey Burke.

Step Up award: Kaiden Harney, Brody Llewellyn, Samuel Coxford-Hawkins, Thomas Hall and Faith Walmsley-Jupp.