Jimmy records a 12-minute PB time

Skegness and District Running Club members began the week’s action at the Wolds Vets Click’em Inn Five-Mile event.

Rain didn’t stop play as eight club members took part in the one-loop race.

Chris Bertins was first back for SADRC in 32.07, followed by Curtis Jones (34.51).

Chris Hurst came third in a time of 38.32, ahead of Jeff Shelton (42.37), Ed Webster (45.50), Julie Goodwin (45.50), Carol Daulat (51.45) and Helena Shelton (54.08).

Cambridgeshire’s Kimbolton Half Marathon also saw SADRC represented on the one-lap course held on scenic country roads.

After four miles of heavy rain conditions improved for the runners.

Mark Sands came home first for SADRC, finishing second in his age category of 40+ with a time of 1:19.50.

Colin Chambers followed in 1:49.37 and won his 70+ age category and the British Masters age category.

Jimmy Hearn earned an outstanding 12-minute personal best, crossing the line in 1:56.41, with wife Emmajean adding a two-and-a-half-minute PB on 1:56.12.

Rebecca Grice followed with a PB time of 2:11.05, breaking her previous best by a minute as she completed her 10th half marathon of the year.

SADRC meet in Spilsby, Horncastle, Boston and Skegness.

For details visit the club website: www.skegnessanddistrictrc.co.uk