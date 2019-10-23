Jarvis defies the rankings

Skegness ace Tom Jarvis enjoyed one of his best international tournaments as he reached the quarter-finals of the Polish Open, beating some higher-ranked players on the way.

The 19-year-old is currently ranked number 176 in the world and won his two group matches to take his place in the knockout stage of the event, part of the ITTF Challenge series.

In the last 64, Jarvis held off a determined Manav Thakkar of India, three times seeing his opponent – ranked 29 places above him at 147 – level the score before the Englishman took the decider 11-9.

After defeating world number 201 Amin Ahmadian of Iran 4-1 (11-2, 13-11, 11-3, 7-11, 11-7) in the next round, Jarvis picked up another impressive scalp as he overcame world number 73 Jakub Dyjas from the host nation 4-2 (3-11, 11-9, 5-11, 11-9, 11-7, 11-4).

His opponent in the quarter-finals was another Pole, the world number 123 Marek Badowski.

But this time Jarvis could not repeat the victory as he went down 4-1 (11-9, 9-11, 11-8, 11-7, 11-3) to a player who went on to reach the final.

In the under 21 men’s singles, Jarvis won through the first two rounds to reach the last 16, where he was narrowly beaten 3-2 (3-11, 7-11, 11-2, 11-9, 11-9) by Tai Ming-Wei of Chinese Taipei.

In the men’s doubles, Jarvis combined with Elias Ranefur of Sweden and they beat Japanese pair Yuma Tanigaki and Jo Yokotani 3-2 (11-6, 11-5, 8-11, 5-11, 11-4) in the first preliminary round, before going out 3-1 (11-8, 8-11, 11-3, 11-8) to Sadi Ismailov and Aleksandr Tiutriumov of Russia in the next match.