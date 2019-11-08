It takes the number one seed to halt Tom Jarvis in Belarus

Tom Jarvis. Photo: ITTF

Jarvis overcame Marek Badowski of Poland 4-1 (11-8, 14-12, 11-7, 8-11, 11-9) in the last 16, gaining revenge on the world number 120, who defeated him in the quarter-finals of the Polish Open last month.

That put him into the last eight against 2016 European champion Lebesson of France, currently ranked number 31 in the world.

The left-hander won a tight first game but then stamped his class on the match to seal a 4-0 (12-10, 11-3, 11-3, 11-5) victory.

Lebesson went on to win the event.