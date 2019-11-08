It takes the number one seed to halt Tom Jarvis in Belarus
Tom Jarvis reached his second successive ITTF Challenge series quarter-final and it took the top seed and former European champion Emmanuel Lebesson to end his run at the Belarus Open.
Jarvis overcame Marek Badowski of Poland 4-1 (11-8, 14-12, 11-7, 8-11, 11-9) in the last 16, gaining revenge on the world number 120, who defeated him in the quarter-finals of the Polish Open last month.
That put him into the last eight against 2016 European champion Lebesson of France, currently ranked number 31 in the world.
The left-hander won a tight first game but then stamped his class on the match to seal a 4-0 (12-10, 11-3, 11-3, 11-5) victory.
Lebesson went on to win the event.
Nevertheless, Jarvis currently ranked 169 in the world, can be satisfied with his tournament, picking up three wins over higher-ranked players, including world number 67 Kirill Gerassimenko in the last 64, to put him in good form going into the ZEN-NOH ITTF Team World Cup in Tokyo this week.