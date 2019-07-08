Houghton’s 169 seals Skegness CC victory

An unbeaten century from Skegness opening batsman Pete Houghton helped his side to a comprehensive win over Grantham Seconds at Richmond Drive on Saturday.

Houghton’s innings of 169, his best of the season, was the highlight of a strong batting performance by the home side in the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division.

Norman Brackley, batting at number five, also chipped in with 53 not out as the seasiders reached 299 for three.

In response, Grantham were blown away by the seven-wicket haul of Bradley McGilloway, who finished with figures of seven for 32 from his 10 overs.

Only two Grantham batsmen made double figures as they collapsed to 56 all out in the 20th over.

The win lifted Skegness to fifth in the Premier Division table.

Skegness Seconds lost their SLBL Division Two match at Billingborough Seconds on Saturday after being bowled out for 95.

Their opponents needed just 34 overs to knock off the runs for the loss of just three wickets.

On Saturday the Skegness Seconds host Uffington at Richmond Drive (1pm).

Alford and District CC have withdrawn from the Lincs ECB Premier due to a lack of players.

On Saturday the Seconds hosted East Halton in the Lincolnshire County League Fourth Division.

Samuel Chatterton (38) helped Alford post 135 before the side was dismissed, Halton responding by reaching 136-8 in the 36th over.

Aaron Wilkinson took four Halton wickets for the loss of 21 runs.

Alford’s East Lindsey XI were beaten at Cleethorpes on Sunday.

The hosts posted 316-5 and and dismissed the visitors for 74.