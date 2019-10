Skegness Rugby Club will entertain Nottinghamians on Saturday.

The Blue and Whites were unable to fulfil their fixture at North Hykeham at the weekend.

But they will return to Midlands 4 East (North) action this week as they host their opponents, who currently sit 10th in the table.

Second-bottom Skegness are looking for their first win of the league campaign.

Action begins at 3pm.