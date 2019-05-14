Home comforts for Triathlon Club members

There were no early alarm calls for Skegness Triathlon Club members this week as they competed on familiar territory.

And with beautiful warm sunshine the conditions were perfect for the Skegness Triathlon at Richmond Holiday Park, now in its fifth year.

There were races available for all ages and abilities, including super sprint tri, sprint tri, aquathon and aquabike.

The most popular event was the sprint triathlon, which is also part of the Lincolnshire Triathlon series.

Athletes got to use the excellent facilities at Fresh Fitness Leisure Centre, starting with a 400m swim.

Then after a dash back to the transition area, goggles were quickly swapped for a cycle helmet as competitors started the 18k bike leg.

The well-signed and marshalled route took athletes through the Seacroft estate, Drummond Road and onto Gibraltar Nature reserve.

After two loops of this scenic route athletes returned to the transition area to prepare for the 5k run from Richmond Holiday Park to the eco centre.

The terrain is soft with lots of tight turns after which athletes make a sprint to the finish line.

The support from other local triathlon clubs and spectators was fantastic.

Fresh Fitness staff also entered the event with some great results.

Club member James Bayley took part in his first triathlon and was overjoyed to cross the line well under his expected finish time.

Results: Lee St Quinton 1:01.33, John Irving 1:12.49 (3rd in age category), Michyla Clark 1:13.41 (2nd in age category), James Bayley 1:22.33, Ellie Norman 1:23.42, Jay Harding 1:27.34.