Hill leads the way for Wheelers at Bilsby

Thursday saw an improvement in the number of Alford Wheelers riders taking part in the Bilsby 10 League.

Mark Hill took the honours with a time of 24.29, followed by Henry Heyes in 24.56.

He just pipped Phil Heyes, who finished in a time of 25.08.

The remaining six riders had great rides which will help them in the more difficult of the two mid week leagues.

Last Tuesday saw a better turn out for the Gunby League, put down to the warmer weather.

The outstanding ride was achieved Stuart Hardy on his first club ride.

He clocked 22.26.

Next came a resurgent Mark Hill in 23.42 and third home was Henry Heyes in 23.58.

There were 11 riders taking part in total, all putting in good performances.

The LRRA 10, which should have been held on Saturday, will now be held later in the season.

This was because of the adverse weather conditions.