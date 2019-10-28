Hicky will stay with Smiths for next year

History-maker Peter Hickman has confirmed he is to remain with Smiths Racing BMW for a fourth successive season.

The Willoughby rider, who won three races at this year’s Isle of Man TT and secured sixth place in the British Superbike championship at Brands Hatch last week, has confirmed that he will remain with the Gloucestershire-based team for the 2020 campaign.

The Lincolnshire ace has consistently been the fastest BMW rider on the roads and short-circuits in 2019, despite having to hit the ground running with no pre-season testing.

As well as his TT success this year, Hickman dominated proceedings at the Ulster GP.

He won his two races on the Thursday and went on to win the five races on the Saturday, making history with a seven-win haul plus a new lap record for the 7.4 mile Dundrod course.

Hickman said: ‘I’m really happy to be staying with Smiths Racing for a fourth consecutive year.

“The team has grown massively over these last three seasons and we have grown together.

“This year we have done a lot of development with the new BMW S1000RR and I believe we have done a great job.

“Now we really need to work out what we need to do so that we can start winning British Superbike races on a regular basis.

“This winter we can work on these things and it will be great to have the opportunity to test ready for next year and hit the ground running, unlike this year.”