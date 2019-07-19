Following his excellent results at the World Superbike round at Donington Park for BMW Motorrad, Peter Hickman returns to domestic duties this weekend with the annual visit to Snetterton in Norfolk for round six of the British Superbike championship.

Snetterton is one of the fastest tracks in the UK and a perfect venue for the Smiths Racing BMW to go for a strong set of results.

Having achieved his personal best lap time at Donington in the World Superbike races, Hickman will be fired up and raring to go this weekend.

Last year at the Norfolk venue Willoughby rider Hickman recorded a sixth and seventh place in the two races.

He was also 12th in the overall rider standings.

This year he is already up to joint seventh and just 20 points away from a place in the top six, who go through to the end of season showdown to challenge for the title.

Timetable: Friday - free practice 10.20am and 3.20pm; Saturday - free practice 10.40am, qualifying 4pm; Sunday - warm-up 9.25am, race one 16 laps 1.30pm, race two 16 laps 4.30pm.