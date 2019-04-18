Hickman is ready for Superbikes challenge

Willoughby racer Peter Hickman will takes to the track for the opening round of the 2019 British Superbike Championship at Silverstone over the Easter weekend.

Due to the late delivery of his new Smiths Racing BMW Superbike, Hickman is on the back foot having missed the pre-season testing.

But with a lot of hard work from the Smiths racing technicians the bike was up and running last Wednesday with Hickman able to get some miles under his belt prior to the first free practice session on Good Friday.

“So today we finally turned a wheel on the Smiths Racing BMW Superbike and it sounded epic. Bring it on,” he said.

Last season Hickman completed the year in a close fifth place overall and will be aiming to better that this year.

He will also once again compete at the three major road races this year, the North West 200, Isle of Man TT races and the Ulster GP where, last year, he recorded the fastest-ever time around the 37.73-mile TT circuit of 135.452mph as he swept to victory in the final race of the week, the Senior TT which officially makes him the fastest man in the world on two wheels.

British Superbikes: Friday - free practice one 10.20am, free practice two 3.30pm; Saturday - free practice three 10.35am, qualifying 4pm; Sunday - warm-up 9.30am, race one (30 laps) 1.30pm, race two 4.30pm.