Hickman eyes a podium return

Following his strong finishes at Snetterton in round six, Peter Hickman will enter the second half of the British Superbike championship season with renewed confidence.

Round seven will be held at one of his favourite circuits, Thruxton in Hampshire, this weekend.

Hickman has been on the podium many times at Thruxton and will be aiming for the same again this time in an effort to edge closer to a top six position in the rider standings.

He is only 18 points adrift from Xavi Fores, who holds the elusive sixth place and two top results could see him overhaul the Honda rider.

The Smiths Racing BMW is still being developed but is getting better with each outing.

And despite still running a stock engine, the bike is very competitive as Hickman proved at Snetterton, when he finished in fifth place in the second race.

The timetable for Thruxton is: Friday - free practice 10.05am and 2.35pm; Saturday - free practice 10.15am, qualifying 4pm; Sunday - warm-up 10.50am, race one 20 laps 1.30pm, race two 4.30pm.