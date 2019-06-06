Heyes leads Alford Wheelers home

The past week has seen some close results from the Alford Wheelers, starting with on Tuesday’s warm sunny evening event.

Eleven riders competed over the Gunby course.

First home was Henry Heyes in a time of 23.23, followed by Mark Hill 23.42.

Guest rider Chris Ware clocked 23.47.

Thursday night saw different weather conditions.

Again it was very warm but the wind was strong against the riders on the return ride from Sutton. Andrew Coney mastered the conditions the best with a time of 24.00, closely followed by Tuesday winner Henry Heyes in 24.08 and Mark Hill, slipping back one place to third, with 24.35.

Again 11 riders completed the course, with a few moans about the wind, but that’s cycling.

On Saturday afternoon the club had two riders competing at Witham Wheelers’ open 10 on a Sleaford course.

Paul Ripley returned in 24.32 and Brendan Thomas in 26.11.

This weekend will see the Wheelers competing in the Lindsey Road, club’s open over 10 miles on the Laceby Road course, usually a fast course for fast times.