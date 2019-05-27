Harris hits century

SLBL Division Two

Skegness 2nds 320-5, Billingborough 2nds 100 - Skegness won by 220 runs.

A century from Sam Harris set up a convincing win for Skegness Seconds at home to 10-man Billingborough seconds.

Harris hit 166 as the seasiders amassed 320 from their 45 overs.

Having won the toss and deciding to bat, a strong Skegness side dominated the game from the off, setting the platform for Harris’s ton. In one innings he has now scored more than half of the second team’s runs this season.

Peter Blackmore was also in fine form, hitting 66 before being bowled by Ben Stanley.

The seasiders reached their total for the loss of five wickets.

In response Billingborough lasted just 30 overs before losing their final wicket, having reached three figures.

Highest scorer for the visitors was extras (35), which included 24 byes.

The wickets were shared out. Carly Rush claimed two, as did Danny Lymer, Matthew O’Dare and Michael Simpson.

On Saturday Skegness seconds are without a fixture, but the Firsts entertain Premier Division leaders Spalding at Richmond Drive (1pm).