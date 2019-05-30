Hardy leads the way for Wheelers

Alford Wheelers faced the unwelcome prospect of a resurfaced road for the latest round of their Tuesday evening time trial league.

However things went reasonably well, with Stuart Hardy taking the honours with a time of 23min 27secs, followed closely by Paul Ripley (23min 35secs) and a junior rider Jenson Windsor, who clocked 24.13.

The club would like to make a special mention to the timekeepers, marshals and course markers, who turn out every week in all weather conditions to make the events possible for the riders.

Thursday night saw the club entertaining Sleaford Wheelers in the annual inter-club competition, held on the Revesby course.

This year it was the visitors who took the honours by a slim margin of just six seconds.

The outright winner was Sleaford rider Richard Hamblin, who registered a time of 37min 14secs.

Alford Wheelers’ top five were led home by Ed Kaye in 38min 44secs, followed by Ben Shucksmith (39min 55secs), Andrew Coney (40min 01secs), Craig Lamb (40min 22secs) and Henry Heyes (41min 10secs).

The riders hailed a great event and the club would like to thank Sleaford for their support and great opposition, and the supporting staff for their priceless help.

The Wheelers also said a special thank-you to the landlord of the Red Lion at Revesby for allowing the use of his grounds as event headquarters.