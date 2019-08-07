Halligan makes the standard

Skegness Triathlon Club’s Chris Halligan had an early start as he travelled to Yorkshire to race a standard-distance triathlon, his first attempt at this distance.

The race was held at Allerthorpe Lakeland Park just outside of York.

Known as the fastest-standard distance triathlon course it is perfect for people looking to achieve a great time at a fantastic location.

The triathlon event comprises of a multi-lap 1,500m swim, single-lap 40k bike and flat 10k run.

Chris had a good swim, having been recently training with the club at Fresh Fitness, and was then swiftly on the bike pushing hard around the scenic course.

Chris then found the run hard work as not much power left in his legs.

However, his determination paid off and he crossed the finish line in a time of 2:49.44.

Chris was 11th in his 55-59 years age category.