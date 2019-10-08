Gunslingers claim league title

Gunslingers are the Piper Window Systems Ltd Division Two champions.

They secured the title as they met Sid Dennis and Sons Ltd Darts League rivals Ex Service AAs at the Highwayman.

Both teams began the evening unbeaten and the AAs had to win the game to win the league, whereas the Gunslingers just had to avoid defeat.

James Richards (4x100) started off with a win for the AAs, but back came the Gunslingers with Mark Williams (4x 100, and 100 finish), Bret Butler-Brewster (100, 122) and S. Butler (2x100) to lead 3-1 for the Gunslingers.

Bret went on to hit a further 4x100, 121 later while Sean Butler hit 4x100, 125.

James Richards and Scott Millar (100, 121) won the first doubles for the AAs but Darrell Webb (3x100, 115, 2x121, 2x140) and Mark Carter lost the next one.

At 4-2 in favour of the Gunslingers they needed one win out of the last four to secure the title.

Wayne Burles and Darrell won the first two singles to level things at 4-4 but the Butler boys won the last two to give the Gunslingers the 6-4 win and the title.

Pensioners and Vine Aces ended their season at the Ex Service and it was another gripping game that went the way of the Pensioners, 9-1.

Pensioners’ Ray McIvor (3x100, 111, 121), Darren Taylor (3x100, 117), Graham Froud (3x100, 123) and Gary Garton (6x100, 2x125) threw well while the Vine’s Rui Mason (100, 114, 2x140), Mick Seager (100, 101) and Steve Chapman (3x100, 103, 126) were in form.

A cracking game at the Railroad saw the Cobras host to Liberal Us.

The home side raced into a 3-1 lead after the first singles, Ian Chamberlain (100, 121, 2x140), Ray Bettison (114, 120, 121, 133) and Stuart Corsen (121, 140) doing the damage.

Back came the Liberal to win both the pairs to level the match 4-4 with the final singles left.

Cobras won two of the first three to Lead 5-4 going into the last round, and up stepped Liberal’s James Lee Jenkins to force a 5-5 draw.

Scorers for Liberal were Chris Roth (2x100, 133, 140), Stewart Giles (2x100, 127, 132) and Matt Reeson (2x100, 2x121).

The final game in this division saw the Travellers concede to the Cricket Club.

The highest finish in this division went to Mark Carter with a cracking 164

In the Web Signs Division One, champions Matadors couldn’t field a team so conceded 7-3 to runners up 501s.

Liberal Lads took on Belly Endz and led 3-1 after the singles, Martin Bell (2x100, 140) the only winner for the Endz. Martin was to hit 4x100, 110, 140 in his other games.

The doubles were shared so it was 4-2 to the Liberal going into the final set of singles, Mark Forman (4x100, 135, 140) getting the Endz off to a good start by beating Eric Hammond (121, 127, 140) to reduce the deficit to 3-4.

Gordon Mcquillan (4x100, 121, 100 finish) made short work of David Tuplin (117, 113) and when Paul Gelder (3x125) got the better of Martin it was game over at 6-3.

The final game was an absolute cracker with man of the match Bradley Martin (4x100, 123, 140, 180, 14 and 18 dart legs) beating Lee Yates (125, 140, 180 and a 15 darter) to make the final score 7-3 to Liberal.

Bradley had earlier recorded scores of 6x100 and legs in 16 and 17 darts while Lee had hit 3x100, and 3x140.

The final game in this division saw the Spitfires end their season at home to the Dartvaders, and the Dartvaders were in fine form as they romped into a 4-0 lead after the first set of singles and then won both the doubles despite Spitfires’ Tom Thornton (125, 180).

When the Dartvaders won the first three of the final set of singles they were dreaming of the whitewash, but Chris Butler (4x100) had the final say as he beat Scott Smith (2x100, 125, 140).

Martin Boss (6x100), Ian Dunn (3x100) and Lee Woods (121, 140) were the high scorers for the home side while Dartvaders had Phil Johnson-Hale (6x100, 123, 3x140, 180 and legs of 15 and 18 darts), Dave Brewin (4x100, 114, 140) and captain Wayne Clarke (5x100, 135) throwing well.

The seasons highest finish in this division was from Ken Wilson with 170.