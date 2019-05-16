Grace and Nicole shine at martial arts event

The Bushido Za-Zen International Martial Arts Society held its annual convention at Skegness Grammar School, with morwe than 100 attendees.

All manner of martial arts were represented, including, judo, iaido, karate, ko-budo, jui-jitsu, aikido and MMA.

The convention was held for several days with high level instructors teaching advanced techniques for students to take back to their local clubs.

At the end of the convention, two local juniors were awarded trophies for their commitment and superb attitude.

Grace Ramsden received the Shelia Locker Memorial Trophy and Nicole Meese received the Malcolm and Christopher Sawyer trophy.

Pictured are some of those present at the convention and also Grace and Nicole of Skegness and Seathorne Judo Clubs.