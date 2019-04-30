Gordon wins latest Pro-Am qualifier

Gordon Smith came out on top at the Skegness Darts League’s second Pro-Am Qualifier on Friday.

Thirty-four competitors took part at the Ex Service Club, and another high-quality field wanted to accrue the points that could help them take their place in November’s event.

The double-start format began with two preliminary games.

Scott Dore beat Chris Fletcher and Scott Smith got the better of Wayne Clarke.

Scott Smith and Scott Dore clashed in round one with Smith coming out on top.

Next up for Scott was the in-form Spencer Davis, who had beat Pete Evans in the first round.

In a game that went all the way it was Scott who came out on top 2-1.

Darrell Webb made steady progress with 2-0 wins over Liam Clark and Jay Prince, but then met Scott and, in another close encounter, it was the latter who just held the edge 2-1 to move into the semis.

Jim Wilson produced some pretty good darts in beating Mark Forman 2-1, but then found Rick Seaman too strong for him as Rick won 2-0.

Making steady progress all night was Braydon Wyeth, with wins over Stewart Giles and David Tuplin.

He then came across Rick in the quarter finals and beat him 2-1 to meet Scott Smith in the semis.

It was Scott who won 2-0.

The other half of the draw saw the pick of the first round matches in Gordon Smith versus Joby Booth, Gordon winning before beating Nick Casswell and Wayne Burles.

Nathan Careless was to be his opponent in the semis after he beat James Richards, Rob O’Brien and Bradley Butler.

But it was Gordon who came out on top to meet Scott in the final.

Scott proved too strong for Gordon as he powered home 2-0 to pick up five points.

Pros and event sponsors: Jamie Caven (Batemans Brewery), Gary Robson (Stuart Hodson Tyres), Ronnie Baxter (Car & Sons Services), Andy Hamilton (AC Engineering), Bob Anderson (Craigside Guesthouse), Carl Abbiss (SeaviewPub Skegness), John Walton (Zorba’s Kebabs), Dennis Priestley (Anchor, Friskney), referee Mark Waters (DS Trophies), MC Chris Fletcher (Vernon Carpets & Interiors).

The Darts League presentation night will be on Friday at Skegness WMC.

Scott Baker will present trophies and will playing some matches.

On Saturday there will be a Star Wars day at the Anchor, Friskney, with Jamie Caven.

There are still places left and £5 includes a buffet and a game with Jamie.

For details call 07789 405 588. Transport is available.