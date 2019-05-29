GB race duty for Janet

Skegness Coaster Janet Harmston was selected by England Athletics to represent Great Britain in her age category at the Simplyhealth Great Birmingham 10k this weekend.

The event took runners past landmarks including Brimingham Cathedral, the Rotunda, the Bullring, and Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

Janet Harmston representing GB at the Simplyhealth Great Birminham 10k.

Bands and live music helped to motivate runners at the 9k mark, towards the grandstand finish back in the city centre at Aston University.

Janet completed the race in 51 mins 06 secs.

Two Coasters recently ran the Croxby Crawl, a 4.4-mile route near Hatcliffe in the Lincolnshire Wolds.

Carl Clark clocked 30.47 and Janet Harmston 37.53

Jackie, Ian and Carole taking in views of the Peak District.

The Wolds Dash is part of the local Summer Series, a 7.1k race based around the Hubbards Hills area of Louth.

Results: Carl Clark 29.50, Carole Tumber 40.40, Julie Hawkesford 41.05.

Competing for the Coasters at the Sleaford Half Marathon were Helen Kennedy (2:08.21), Ian Bailey (2:08.45), Julie Croft (2:27.00).

Always a firm favourite, the North Lincolnshire Half Marathon starts and finishes in Scunthorpe.

Skegness Coasters with their North Lincs Half medals.

Five Coasters took part and Janet Harmston finished thirrd in her age category.

Results: Robert Rennie 1:35.56, Janet Harmston 1:57.19, Julie Hawkesford 2:06.39, Jackie Rhodes 2:10.21, Carole Tumber 2:10.25.

The Hathersage Hurtle is an exciting and challenging event in the Hope Valley, covering 20 miles and 2,800 feet of ascent.

Coasters Ian Bailey, Jackie Rhodes and Carole Tumber participated in the trail race.

Skegness Coasters before the Click'em Inn five-miler.

Results: Ian Bailey 4:06, Jackie Rhodes 4:23, Carole Tumber 4:45.

The Click’em Inn five-miler is part of the local Summer Series, an undulating route based in Swinhope, near Binbrook.

Results: James McNamee 30.33, Carl Clark 33.42, Robert Rennie 33.54, Janet Harmston 41.34, Neil Stocks 45.01, Julie Hawkesford 45.27, Martin Jones 46.16 Carole Tumber 48.51, S. Lym 48.52.