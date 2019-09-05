Foreshore crowned the county champs

Foreshore Bowls Club have been crowned county champions for the first time in 35 years.

They snatched the EBA Section 3 Division 1 title in dramatic fashion, winning by four shots at defending champions Burton House to take eight points and claim the title from the Boston club by one point.

This put the seasiders into the play offs to win the coveted title of Bowls Lincolnshire county champions.

In the semi-fiinal, played at Fosdyke Bowls Club, they were paired against the very strong Cleethorpes Bowls Club.

After a very tight game Foreshore progressed to the final by five shots.

This brought them up against Spalding’s Royal Mail Cart, a team which has international bowlers in their ranks.

A close game kept getting closer but Foreshore ran out winners by seven shots to take the title for 2019, the first time they had won the title since 1984.

Foreshore players with the county title shield celebrating their win.