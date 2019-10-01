Firing Spitfires down the Raiders

Two relegated teams met at the Ex Service as the Spitfires were host to Jewson Seaview Raiders in the Sid Dennis and Sons Skegness Darts league’s Web Signs Division One.

And what a cracking game it was, with a magnificent 170 finish in 12 darts for league veteran Ken Wilson in a game with more than 40 high scores.

The last set of singles proved to be decisive after the first set was shared 2-2, with Tom Thornton (100, 140, 16 and 19 dart legs) and Ken (100, 121, 125, and that fantastic 170 out in 12 darts) the Spitfires’ winners.

Raiders wins came from Peter East (3x100, 120, 133) and Rob O’Brien (2x100).

Rob later hit (100, 2x121, 4x140) in his other matches.

The doubles were shared with Tom Thornton (100, 121) and partner Lee Woods (3x100) hitting a 20-dart leg.

But when Tom (100, 123, 180), Lee and Ken (2x101, 121, 123, 140) won their singles it was game over, so Martin Boss (5x100, 2x140) losing his game to Sean Bates (2x100), didn’t effect the overall result as the Spitfires ran out 6-4 winners.

Belly Endz we’re taking on a depleted Dartvaders team, when a win for the Vaders would keep their hopes of finishing second alive.

In a high-scoring game it was all square after the first set of singles, Endz’s Mark Forman (3x100, 140, 2x180, 11 and 15 darts) was their solitary winner.

Mark went on to record Another six high scores in his remaining games, the doubles going the way of the Vaders as they won them both to lead 4-2 going into the final set of singles.

With Scott Smith hitting a 180 in his game he had previously hit 100, 120, 140 and was to score another 180 and 123, 3x140 and a 17 dart leg in his final doubles match.

David Tuplin (139) beat Shane Pridmore (4x100, 140) for the Belly Endz and the comeback was on, and when Lee Yates (100, 134, 140) also won his game it was all square again.

Mark Forman lost to Scott Smith as Dartvaders held the advantage but Dave Brewin (8x100, 125, 140) was beaten by Martin Bell (6x100, 120, 2x140, 17 dart leg) to force a 5-5 draw.

Vaders’ other scorer was Phil Johnson-Hale (nine 100 or better and 16 and 17 dart legs).

The Attic, having already secured the league title, were having their bye week, so it was a chance for the 501s to clinch second spot with a victory against Liberal Lads.

And in a scrappy game on everyone’s favourite board, the 501s were riding their luck as they lead 3-1 after the opening singles, with Gordon Smith (7x100, 120, 2x140) and Chris Fletcher (5x100, 106) surviving match darts against them to win.

The doubles were shared, so going into the final set of doubles 501s lead 4-2.

After sharing the opening two singles, Scott Sutton (4x100, 105, 2x140) won his game over Liberal captain Eric Hammond (121, 2 x 123) to win the match and secure that runners-up spot.

Liberal’s Gordon McQuillan (7x100, 125) won the battle of the two Scots against Gordon Smith to leave the final score 6-4 to the 501s.

Rick Seaman (4x100, 125, 134) and Bradley Martin (6x100, 125, 140, 180) were also on the sheet for the home side.

In the Piper Window Systems Ltd Division Two, Travellers were unable to field a team against second-placed Ex Service AAs, who were awarded the victory 7-3.

Leaders Gunslingers had a tricky game at home to the Railroad Cobras and raced into a 3-1 lead after the first singles, with Ian Chamberlain (3x100, 125) being the Cobra’s only winner. Ian went on to score 4x100, 121, 136, 140 in his other games.

The doubles were shared to leave the Gunslingers sitting pretty at 4-2, but Paul Smith (105, 140) and Ray Bettison (171) won the first two to level things up at 4-4.

Mark Williams (4x100, 2x140) and Sean Butler (100, 125, 131, 139, 6x140) made no mistake, winning their games and the match 6-4 to keep them top.

D. Butler (3x100, 140) was also on the scoresheet for them, so with one game to go, the Gunslingers and the AAs meet next week.

Cricket Club and Vine Aces had a real ding-dong battle and the opening singles were shared with Cricket Club’s Paul Butcher Lucas hitting seven sheet shots in total, with a maximum and a cracking 108 finish.

Alistair Ainsworth hit four tons in his loss to Mick Seager.

The doubles were shared, so it was 3-3 going into the last set of singles.

Steven Bourke beat youngster Kyle Davis to edge the Cricket Club in front, only to see Mick Seager, Rui Mason (100, 125, 131), and Spencer Davis hitting six sheet shots and a 20-dart le to give the Vine a 6-4 win.

Pensioners took on Liberal Us and appeared to be cruising, leading 5-1 going into the final set of singles.

But Matt Reeson (140) and Hayley Reeson (3x100, 121) played their part in pulling three back.

This left Steve Gillings with all the pressure to win the match for them, but Gary Garton was having none of it as he hit 100, 140 and beat Steve to win the match 6-4 for the Pensioners.

Gary had previously hit 2x100, 101, 116 finish and an 18 dart leg while Darren Taylor (6x100, 140) and Graham Froud (5x100, 115, 125, 140 was also on target for them.

Sunday is Knockout day at The Highwayman Inn, fundraising for the Lisa Jay Dance School. There are separate men’s and ladies’ competition with a first round losers competition.

Entry costs £3 from 1pm.