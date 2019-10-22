Festival fun for SADRC runners

Three Skegness and District RC members joined the thousands of people who took to the streets of York for the Yorkshire Marathon on Sunday.

First back for the club was Oliver Martin in 3:56.34, followed by Dave Sydenham, who was taking on his first marathon, finishing in 4:35.27.

Dave was joined by Guy Hatton in what was his 56th marathon, Guy finishing in 4:35.35.

Taking on the 10 -mile race as part if the Yorkshire Running Festival were Sarah Millburn and Georgina Bache, who ran together finishing in 1:35.46.

Also taking on a marathon this weekend, but in the warmer climate of Lisbon, were Kerry and Bob Green.

Starting from the town of Cascais, the 33rd Lisbon Marathon took on one of the most beautiful roads on the coast, finishing in Praça do Comercio.

Despite not much training due to an injury, Bob and Kerry finished together in 4:42.46.

Heading over to Epworth on Sunday morning were Mark Sands and Darren Weston, competing at the Isle of Axholme Half Marathon.

Both had great runs, Mark finishing in 1:23.07 and Darren in 1:26.59.

Darren was extremely happy with a time, saying: “It wasn’t as flat a course as advertised, hilly with cross winds, but I felt good all-round the route and finished with a season’s best.”

Three club runners headed to the beautiful grounds of Thoresby Park, north Nottinghamshire, for the fifth annual Thoresby10 trail run.

Julie Goodwin and Robbie Gee took on the 10-mile race, finishing in 1:34.00 and 1:40.00 respectively, while Sally Cadle took on the 10k race, finishing in 1:07.09.

Sunday also saw the start of the county cross country season, with 10 club runners taking on match one in Louth.

First back for the veteran men was Mark Lyon, followed by Brian Darrington, Matt West and Lee Cook.

First back for the ladies’ vets was Emmajean Hearn, followed by Becky Lee, Louise Darrington and Helena Shelton.

Under 17 Luke Haynes finished in the top 10, but is awaiting the final results.

Skegness and District RC are launching a new free Couch to 5k course, starting on Thursday, October 24 (6.30pm) from the Crown Hotel, Skegness.

Fo details contact Helena on 07795 578825.