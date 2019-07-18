Excellent rides but Kaye leads the team

A trio of Alford Wheelers headed to Long Bennington for a 10-mile time trial and all had excellent rides.

First home for the club was Ed Kaye in 20 mins 50 secs, followed home by Craig Lamb (21.34), then Paul Ripley (22.44) in a high-calibre event, won in a phenomenal time of 18.01.

Alford’s latest Tuesday league race was held on the Gunby course.

A very competitive race attracted a field of 14, topped by Mark Hill in a time of 23min 20secs.

Junior rider Jensen Windsor clocked 23.28 for second place, holding off the power of Paul Ripley (23.40).

On Sunday, Sleaford Wheelers held their memorial charity event in memory of Nev Crane, one of the county’s top riders in his heyday.

Seven Alford club riders took part in the 25-mile time trial, led home by Ed Kaye in 56min 46secs, Paul Ripley (1hr 01min 05secs), and Pete Odling (1.03.10).

The remaining four riders all had great rides, including Windsor, a second claim rider for the Wheelers, who recorded a great 1.10.23 in his first 25 TT.

The Alford Wheelers hold their 10-mile time trial championship on Thursday from 7pm on the Bilsby course.