Cobra Ju-Jitsu Club Skegness student Emma Morley is now in training for her black belts.

She has been presented with her brown and white belt 1st KYU awards for passing her grading.

Emma Morley is pictured with Cobra Ju-Jitsu senior sensei Nick Preston, watched by Cobra dan grades.

The club meets on Fridays at Studio 1, Grosvenor Road, Skegness (junior classes from 6.30pm-7.30pm and senior classes from 7.30pm-9pm).