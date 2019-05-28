Eighth spot for Chris

Chris Halligan with his medal from Nottingham sprint triathlon.

The race started with a 750m swim in the rowing lake.

The water temperature was a chilly 15 degrees but Chris felt good and 18 minutes later was in transition preparing to mount his bike.

The cycle leg covers 20k with multiple loops around the lake.

Feeling good after two disciplines, Chris racked his bike and started the 5k run.

Again this took place on the lake path and Chris achieved a fantastic run time of just over 20 minutes.

His total finish time was 1:17.03 secs.

Chris finished eighth in his 55-59 years age group.