Ed leads the Wheelers home in final race

Alford Wheelers Cycling Club have brought the season to a close with a busy few weeks.

The final event of the season took place on Saturday with the long-delayed Lincolnshire 10-mile Time Trial Championships, with six Wheelers tackling a difficult course and further strong winds.

The Alford club was led home by Ed Kaye in 22min 46secs, followed by Paul Ripley (24.35), with Mark Hill just two seconds further back.

Terry Dodsworth clocked 26.01, with John Burton next home in 28.38, again closely followed by Jessica Leeman in 28.44.

On September 15, three of their riders took part in the Spalding Hilly.

Paul Ripley was Alford’s first man home in an excellent time of 46min 35secs for the 18.2-mile course, followed by Brendon Thomas in 55.09 and John Burton (56.59) who clocked a personal best for the course.

Six days later Paul Ripley went to Farndon to ride a 25-mile time trial on a very windy and difficult course.

He returned a brilliant time of 58min 53secs despite the conditions.

Adam Reeder headed to Leadenham on October 5 to take part in his first-ever hill climb event and came away as the club champion.

The club are to discover how they have done in the county championships over all the distances, from 10 mile up to 50, in the coming weeks.