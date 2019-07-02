Dead heat in club championships

Pete Nicholls and Ashley Epton are joint Skegness Triathlon Club champions.

The duo recorded a dead heat at the Woodhall Spa Triathlon on Sunday, which doubled up as the club’s championship this year.

Pete Nicholls (right).

Michyla Clark was crowned the female champion.

Fourteen members of the club were in action at the sprint distance event which saw 900 competitors take part.

The 400m swim is in the outdoor pool at Jubilee Park, before a quick transition to the 24k bike leg on beautiful quiet country roads with athletes heading out of Woodhall and riding through villages of Horsington, Thornton and Stixwould.

The 5k run starts with a long gradual uphill section but then flattens out down the main road to the finish line at Woodhall.

Temperatures reached 25 degrees so sections of shade were a welcome sight.

Club championship results: Female - 1 Michyla Clark 1:26.43, 2 Claire Draper 1:29.09, 3 Amber Spiers 1:30.52; Male - 1= Pete Nicholls, Ashley Epton 1:11.35, 3 Lee St Quinton 1:12.50; Age group winner 65+ years - John Irving 1:21.51.

Other Woodhall results: Paul Nicholls 1:15.08, Chris Halligan 1:19.37, Paul Harvey 1:31.34, David Freeman 1:32.22, James Bayley 1:34.29, Sandra Watson 1:39.08, Jackie Rhodes 1:46.36.

Skegness club member Pete Nicholls won the male 40-44 years age group in the Midlands Sprint Series.

This is a series of sprint triathlon races where organisers take your best three times out of four races based at Lincoln, Southwell, Nottingham and Woodhall.