Darts pro Jamie Caven next up on the Funbus

Darts pro Jamie Caven will hop on board the Funbus on Sunday, June 23.

The day begins at Skegness’s SeaviewPub at midday before travelling to The Anchor Inn, Friskney, where a buffet awaits.

Next stop will be the Charnwood Hotel and another buffet.

There will be fun and games all day, also on the bus with Jamie.

For tickets call 07789 405 588.

A doubles competition is being held at the Seaview Pub on July 28.

Partners will be draw, but entries are asked to reguister with a partner for the round robin format.

All games will be two singles and a double best-of-three.

Entry costs £10 per pair but places are limited.