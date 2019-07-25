Dalton the first Alford Wheeler home at Velo 99 event

Alford Wheelers sent three riders to the Velo 99 Series road race at Skillington.

All three came out high in the final results, led by T. Dalton who was second, followed by R. Dalton in third, with John Elliot completing the top four, one place back.

The Alford club held their 10-mile time trial championship on the Bilsby course on Thursday which attracted a good turnout of riders.

A good competition was expected and the results confirmed that.

The outright winner was guest rider Sam Tuplin (Ellmore Factory Racing) who clocked a time of 22min 23secs, with Ed Kaye taking the honours as fastest Wheeler with a season’s best of 22.32.

In the men’s club competition, Mark Hill was second again with a best time of 24.01, and Henry Heyes taking the final podium position in 24.25.

Emie Mettam was first junior girl with season’s best of 30min 10secs, while first junior boy Jensen Windsor crossed the line in 24.32.

Other riders who set season-best times during the event were para-cyclist Julian Earl who clocked 35.49, Micky Pell, who continued his comeback from a long lay-off from racing with 29.14, and finally John Burton who rode a 27.18.

The club wishes to thank all who took part in a great club event, as well as the timekeepers and marshals who turn out week after week to ensure the riders are safe at the turn.