CrossFit athletes set sights on nationals

Members and trainers at Fresh Fitness Skegness have united in the hope of hitting their peak performance in aid of competing in the sport known as CrossFit.

Being a relatively new sport to the East Coast especially Skegness, not many people know or understand what CrossFit is, even though it’s now becoming a global phenomenon.

However, later this month it could all change.

CrossFit is divided into two elements, one being strength and conditioning programmes developing the 10 key skills of fitness where anyone can join with the workouts no matter what age, gender or capabilities.

The second element is a sport to find the fittest, where people compete against each other in the hope to win the prescribed workout in the quickest time.

Earlier this year members of the Skegness CrossFit team entered a nationwide competition to qualify for the finals in Leicester on June 22. They had to complete numerous workouts under a judge and be submitted online against thousands of competitors.

Two of the team members, Mark Belton and Danielle Hardiman, managed to place in the finals and could potentially bring the sport of fitness home to Skegness.

Head coach/manager Belton said: “What an accomplishment, not only is it a great achievement for us to actually get to the final but how amazing it is to put Skegness on the map alongside some of the country’s fittest.”