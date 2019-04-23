Convincing victory for Skegness Firsts

SLBL Premier

Grantham 2nds 184-5, Skegness 186-2 - Skegness won by eight wickets.

Skegness CC Firsts got their South Lincs and Border League season off to a winning start with a convincing victory at Grantham on Saturday.

Faisal Javed and Pete Houghton both scored half centuries as the seasiders chased down Grantham’s score with 15 overs to spare.

The home side had posted 184 from their 45 overs, with Skegness bowler Tim Hughes grabbing three wickets.

In response, Skegness lost skipper Reece Brant early on, but Javed (83) and Houghton (68 not out) picked up the pace to see the seasiders over the line.

The Sunday Firsts claimed a 65-run victory at South Bank in the East Lindsey League.

Skegness posted 245-9, with the hosts dismissed for 180.

On Saturday Skegness travel to Bourne Seconds for a 1pm start, while the Seconds travel to Long Sutton for a Division Two fixture.

The Sunday Firsts travel to Brocklesby Park the following day (1.30pm).