Collingwood leads the SADRC runners home

Friday night saw nine members of Skegness and District Running Club take on the Sleaford Striders Summer 10k in blustery conditions.

The predicted thunderstorms stayed away and first home for the club was Mark Collingwood (42.05).

The undulating course and strong head wind made for challenging racing, but the performance of the night was from Carol Daulat with a new 10k PB of 1:05.43.

Other members completing the race were Brian Darrington (44.33), Leanne Rickett (50.48), Mark Sands and Sam Fox (52.39), Louise Darrington (1:00.16), Lora Hawkins (1:01.35) and Elaine Broomfield (1:10.36) .

On Sunday 10 SADRC members lined up to start the Eden Hall Middle Beck Newark Half Marathon.

First club runner to complete the flat to undulating, fast and scenic summer road race was Mark Lyon (1:33.29) and Andy Shelton wasn’t far behind (1:37.55).

Lee Cook put in a fantastic effort for a new personal best of 1:55.21, whilst Mark Sands and Sam Fox (2:05.35), Julie Goodwin (2:09.23), Rob Goddard (2:12.53), Rececca Grice (2:27.51), Helena Shelton (2:31.56) and Maurice Tompkins (2:51.37 PB) also competed.

Guy Hatton is more than half way to reaching his target of 100 marathons, after completing number 51 this weekend.

Competing at the Thames Meander Marathon, a scenic run starting at Kingston following the Thames Path on an out and back flat and fast route, Guy finished in a time of 4 hours 42 mins, fantastic considering the 50mph-plus winds.

Andrew Gledhill was very happy with his York Chocolate 10k run on Sunday, completing a two-lap course on the main Knavesmire in 47.33.