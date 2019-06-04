Coasters’s Spa day

Skegness Coasters made their yearly trip over to Woodhall Spa for the much loved community 10k.

The course, which started and finished in the town’s beautiful Jubilee Park, takes in one loop of the surrounding scenic, countryside roads.

James McNamee led the Coasters home, finishing in 37.52, placing 24th in a field of over 1,128 runners.

Robert Rennie was the second Coaster over the finish line in 42.36, followed by Carl Clark 14 seconds later.

Janet Harmston placed third in her age category, finishing in 51.20.

Alex South gained a new course PB time of 51.37 in what she called ‘horrendously hot’ conditions.

Results: James McNamee 37.52, Robert Rennie 42.36, Carl Clark 42.50, Janet Harmston 51.20, Alex South 51.37 (course PB), Neil Stocks 54.16, Debbie Cumberworth 58.06, Ben Peel 58.59, Julie Hawkesford 59.15, Helen Kennedy 59.45, Jackie Rhodes 59.53, Linda Ingram 1:00.04, David Young 1:01.26, Phaedra Bryant 1:03.28, Sue Smith 1:05.43, Carole Tumber 1:06.00, Julie Croft 1:07.08, Emma Dewey 1:07.45, Andy Wilkinson 1:08.09, Debbie Cussons 1:14.10, Les Arrowsmith 1:30.57.

Coaster Peter Fulwood ran the Hull 10k.

Runners set off from Alfred Gelder Street and were taken on a route past Hull’s famous The Deep museum, a full lap of the beautiful marina, past the City Hall and then back to the grand finish outside the Guildhall.

Peter finished in an impressive 56.43.

The Bolingbroke Breaker 10k is set in the rolling hills surrounding Old Bolingbroke.

Results: Robert Rennie 44.27, Carl Clark 44.27, Neil Stocks 53.20, Janet Harmston 54.09, Martin Jones 55.46, Peter Fulwood 56.20, Julie Hawkesford 58.14, Sue Smith 1:02.02.

Skegness Coasters cater for all abilities and meet every Tuesday at 6.30pm.

Information is available at their Facebook page.